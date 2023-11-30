Oh, How The Mighty Have Fallen: First Ever Monday Night Football Flex Involves Removing Patriots Game Against Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Several years ago, networks would probably have fought to the death for the right to show a Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game. Fast forward to 2023 and the NFL is using flex scheduling for Monday Night Football — the first time ever — to swap Patriots-Chiefs with Seahawks-Eagles.

Prior to this season, the NFL only held the power to swap games on Sunday. That included the early afternoon, late afternoon and Sunday Night Football. However, this season they added Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football to the mix.

The league hasn’t yet applied flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football, but they officially invoked it for Monday night in Week 15.

Originally, the league planned to feature the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs traveling to New England to face Bill belichick and the Patriots. But, the Patriots are terrible. Like, one of the worst teams in the league terrible.

The NFL is using its flex scheduling powers for Monday Night Football for the first time ever, removing Patriots-Chiefs in Week 15. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

So, the NFL decided to swap that game out of Monday Night Football to replace it with a matchup between two current NFC playoff teams: the Seattle Seahawks hosting the reigning NFC Champion and current NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

I’ve written many times about the NFL and its flex scheduling and they are frequently reluctant to use it. Why? Because there are a lot of logistical problems when trying to move a game. FOX and CBS, the networks that broadcast all of the Sunday afternoon games, can protect certain games from flex scheduling.

That often means that the marquee Sunday games are not eligible for flexing. However, in Week 15, it’s clear why FOX was willing to let the Seahawks-Eagles game (originally scheduled for 4:25) go to ESPN. Because they have a better matchup (certainly from a ratings perspective) already set for that window: the Dallas Cowboys in Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Yes, FOX loses a very good game between the Eagles and Seahawks. But, they gain the Kansas City Chiefs. Even if the Chiefs blowout the Patriots (the most likely outcome), they tend to draw well. That gives FOX a very good 1:00 p.m. ET game along with their huge Dallas-Buffalo showdown in the late window.

Basically, this swap benefits everyone involved.

That rarely happens, but since it did: VOILA! We have the first Monday Night Football flex ever!