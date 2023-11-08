NFL Shockingly Elects Not To Flex Vikings-Broncos Out Of Sunday Night Football In Week 11

Videos by OutKick

Why have flexible scheduling if you’re not going to use it!? The NFL has a terrible primetime slate of games in Week 10 and that continues with a horrible Sunday Night Football game in Week 11. The Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Denver Broncos.

Fun.

The NFL has opted not to flex the Nov. 19 Sunday Night Football game of Vikings at Broncos. It remains at 6:20 pm MST. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 6, 2023

Sure, Josh Dobbs had an electric debut for Minnesota. And, hopefully, Justin Jefferson returns from IR in time for this matchup. Still, these are not particularly fun or interesting NFL teams.

Before I continue, I must point out that flex scheduling is more complicated than many realize. There are contracts between the NFL and the broadcasting networks that have certain provisions. For example, CBS and FOX can protect a certain number of games from being flexed into primetime.

The NFL decided on Tuesday to leave the Minnesota Vikings, with new QB Josh Dobbs (pictured) visiting the Denver Broncos as the Sunday Night Football game in Week 11. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plus, the teams have to agree — to some extent — and there are the issues with changing start times for fans who bought tickets and made plans to attend. All in all, a lot goes into it. However, the procedures exist for a reason.

And that reason is to stop games like Vikings-Broncos from being on primetime late in the season.

Plus, there are plenty of other options. CBS has AT LEAST three games more interesting than the one that’s currently scheduled. Yes, they can protect certain games, but they cannot protect all of them.

Here are some of the games scheduled for CBS on Sunday of Week 11:

Steelers-Browns (division rivalry between two teams currently holding AFC playoff spots)

Titans-Jaguars (admittedly not the best matchup, but Jacksonville leads the AFC South and Tennessee officially turned to exciting rookie QB Will Levis)

Raiders-Dolphins (again, not the best matchup, but still far more intriguing than the one schedule)

Jets-Bills (we’ve all had enough of the Jets in primetime, but this is still better than Vikings-Broncos)

I get it. That’s not the best list of replacement games in the world. However, all of them are better than the one that’s scheduled. And, they all pit conference foes against one another, as opposed to the inter-conference match between the Vikings and Broncos.

Again, the point is simple: why have flex scheduling if you’re not going to use it!?