Fired Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Has A New Gig

Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman is getting back behind the mic after being fired in 2020.

As you may recall, Brennaman was heard using a homophobic slur on a hot mic. Upon realizing his mistake, Brennaman tried to save face by offering an apology.

It’s remembered as one of the greatest on-air apologies thanks to an assist from then Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos.

Portion of Thom Brennaman on-air apology tonight for homophobic slur during Game 1 pic.twitter.com/T1vp2RjQkS — George Vogel (@vogel_wlwt) August 20, 2020

The words “a drive into deep left by Castellanos…” got the meme treatment and are still an internet crowd pleaser.

Brennaman spent some time on the beach and is now on track for a return a la Jim Brockmire.

Last season, he started calling high school football games for a Cincinnati-based company called Chatterbox Sports.

Now, Brennaman is expanding his role within the company and starting a new daily program called “Off The Bench.” He told Awful Announcing it will be like a Colin Cowherd or Dan Patrick-style show.

It's time to get off the bench. My new sports talk show "Off the Bench" debuts Thursday at 10 a.m. on @CBoxSports. First guests include Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman and Super Bowl champion head coach Brian Billick. Tune in tomorrow at https://t.co/dVyYGwPOPe. pic.twitter.com/yqu8CMM6Ux — Thom Brennaman (@ThomBrennamanTV) August 31, 2022

“All you can do is the best you can do, and I’ve done that for two years, and I continue to learn and grow. I’m a better man today than the guy who sat up there in August of 2020, I’ll be a better broadcaster today than I was in August 2020 because of this whole experience and this whole journey,” Brennaman said.

“All I can do is ask people for forgiveness, a little bit of grace, and a second chance.”

