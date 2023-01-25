‘Fireball Cinnamon’ Is Being Sued Because… It Doesn’t Have Whisky In It

Fireball is facing the heat after selling two different types of alcohol in an attempt to allegedly deceive its customers.

Yes, for any of you that are looking to turn it up this weekend and throw it back to your college years, you may want to take a closer look at that bottle of Fireball.

A new class-action lawsuit claims that Fireball is trying to cash in by duping its customers with two nearly-identical bottles. The alcohol, however, isn’t the same.

Anna Marquez filed the suit after discovering that ‘Fireball Cinnamon Whisky‘ is not the same as ‘Fireball Cinnamon.’

Apparently, Anna wants to make sure that if she’s going to drink the syrup-like, Big Red gum-flavored alcohol, she wants to make sure that it’s at least whisky that’s going to get her drunk.

The suit claims that “Fireball Cinnamon Whisky” – which was the original product that we’ve all come to experience hangovers from throughout the years, contains actual whisky at 33%. However, the sneaky, other brand “Fireball Cinnamon,” which is usually found at countertops and in smaller bottles, is a malt liquor at 16.5%.

That’s right everyone. Make sure to read the fine print when you’re snatching some bottles to go!

Fireball Cinnamon:

Fireball Cinnamon alcohol. (Anna Marquez)

Is not:

A new lawsuit alleges Fireball is misleading customers with their branding. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

PLAINTIFFS ARE SUING FIREBALL FOR $5 MILLION

Marquez is suing the Sazerac Company, which makes the Fireball drink, over the misleading packaging. The lawsuit represents “more than 100 plaintiffs” who had bought the drink in “thousands of stores,” across the country.

They are seeking $5 million in compensation.

Can’t wait to see what Marquez says when she finds out that Fireball contains an ingredient that is also found in antifreeze.