Finland Olympic Hockey Player Sanni Hakala Paralyzed After On-Ice Injury

Videos by OutKick

A terrible story coming out of Finland today as women’s hockey star Sanni Hakala has been paralyzed from the chest down following an in-game injury.

The two-time Olympic medalist suffering the horrific injury after going head-first into the opponent’s goalpost before lying motionless. She was eventually stretchered off the ice by emergency personnel as the team’s game against Djurgårdens was postponed.

HV71 captain Sanni Hakala crashed into the post and injured her neck.



She has now had surgery, and is unfortunately paralysed from the chest down. pic.twitter.com/sB8oMZElsE — Robin on the Avs 🇺🇦 (@AvsRobin) November 30, 2023

HAKALA HAS LIMITED MOVEMENT IN HER ARMS AND LEGS

“It is still hard to understand what has happened. That the crash into the goal post was as serious as it was, that the consequences have become so big. Not only that I am forced to stop playing hockey, something that has been a big part of my life for many years, but that I may be forced to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of my life,” Hakala posted across her social media accounts.

“The injury I sustained last Friday after colliding with the goal post has left me paralyzed from the chest down, with reduced function in my arms and hands. That’s the reality I’m trying to land in.”

Hakala had previously won two bronze medals when she represented Finland in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics. She had recently signed a contract extension earlier this year to remain with the team for what would be her eighth season.

Sanni Hakala was paralyzed after an on-ice accident. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

“I understand that I am now facing a long and hard fight with my body and the toughest game of my life,” Hakala said.

The incident is the latest frightening moment that the hockey world has faced in recent months after British hockey player Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut from an opponent’s skate. That player now faces manslaughter charges.