Financial Records Show Joe Biden Had $5.2 Million In Unexplained Income

A series of emails revealed that Joe Biden agreed to pay for son Hunter’s legal fees after Hunter’s deal with a Chinese government-controlled company — but how Biden came up with the cash to do it, we may never know.

Per a report from the Daily Mail, Biden came up with an unexplained $5.2 million to help out his kid.

Now, per the Daily Mail, some of the cash came from Biden book deals, speaking engagements, etc.

“But the president’s financial filings reveal that he declared almost $7 million more income on his tax returns than he did on his government transparency reports, an analysis by DailyMail.com of the president’s financial records shows,” the report read.

“Some of that difference can be accounted for with salaries earned by First Lady Jill Biden and other sums not required on his reports – but still leaves $5.2 million earned by Joe’s company and not listed on his transparency reports.”

Despite the White House’s spins and denials, all of this seems to tie Biden even closer to Hunter’s business dealings in China.

“The ‘missing millions’ and emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop suggest Joe would have a 10% share in Hunter’s blockbuster deal with the Chinese,” the Daily Mail wrote.

So yeah, the more we learn about this topic, the more shady it becomes. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has gone on record saying that Biden never spoke to Hunter about any overseas business dealings.

Republicans believe quite differently, and the latest evidence supports their theories.

“Evidence of the president’s financial and business connections to Hunter continues to grow,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley told the Daily Mail. “It’s imperative for the first family to show the American people the transparency that they deserve.”