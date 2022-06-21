Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: Woke Double Standards In Sports

Wokeness has ruined sports and even sports careers for so many, what can be done about the double standards? Tomi Lahren has a solution.

“When is the last time you heard a liberal or a woke athlete, coach, owner, or media personality apologize for his or her beliefs? …. That’s right, never,” Tomi said. “So we need to stop. Only apologize when you are truly wrong, but NEVER apologize for being RIGHT.”

Tomi gives her Final Thoughts about WOKE double standards in sports on Monday’s episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

