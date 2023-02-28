Thanks To COVID Lies, Being Labeled A Conspiracy Theorist Is Not An Insult: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

So you mean COVID came from a Chinese Lab Leak?! Well ain’t that something?! Add another tick mark to the “conspiracy theory come true” column.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

We’ve been bald-faced lied to for almost 3 years, people. How does it feel?

Well for some of you, it probably feels like myocarditis but more on that later.

But here’s another one for ya, the US Department of Energy is now getting around to admitting that whole Wuhan lab leak theory was more than likely true and the origin of COVID.

Pretty wild because prominent scientists and a whole symphony of conservatives were shamed, censored and even social media banned for putting that out there at the start of this whole charade.

The Department of Energy says it has “revised its assessment based on new intelligence” but that’s most likely a lie too.

This whole thing has been a coverup with Anthony Fauci’s fingerprints all over it since Day 1 and that’s not new intelligence, that’s just the latest admission.

The whole thing is unraveling and quickly, so much so that even Hollywood actors are calling BS.

Woody Harrelson slams vaccine mandates. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1629724451234549761)

Woody Harrelson on SNL: Okay, so the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians to force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes and the people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean who is gonna believe that crazy idea?

But don’t worry, big media is still gonna do the work of big government and big pharma and now railroad Woody Harrelson for daring to speak the truth.

But ya gotta love how beholden these liberals are to their lies – even after all this they are still trying to slander and demean detractors by calling us “conspiracy theorists,” which for those keeping score is no longer an insult anyway so keep up, Libs.

We wear it like a badge of honor, well … kinda like you wear your masks, alone, in the car …

I mean I honestly feel sorry for those who are still buying this COVID scam, or at least pretending to as a front and a cover.

How many years ya think you guys can keep this up?

Because for nearly 3 years, we’ve all been lied to about Covid, but some of you delusional Libs wear your masks and shoot up vaccines because you worship your political party-not even your own well-being, health, or freedom is above the almighty “D” for Democrat.

And no, we “Trumpers” are not the same because though Trump initially pushed the vaccine, most of us didn’t get it or buy into it because Trump isn’t our messiah. When it comes to shooting experiments into our arms, that’s where we draw our loyalty line. You should try it someday, it could save your life!

The COVID PLANdemic has been the biggest hoax of our time and if you don’t think they’ll pull this again, you haven’t been paying attention or taking a clean breath outside of your double mask.

But lucky for you sheeple, WE the “conspiracy theorists” will never let this happen again so you’re welcome.

Now run along and bury your heads back into the sand where you’re most comfortable.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

