Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: Biological Men Banned From Women’s Swimming

Tomi gives her Final Thoughts on the World Swimming’s decision on banning biological males from competing in women’s events & Megan Rapinoe’s thoughts about equal pay in women’s sports.

“This announcement by FINA has sure caused an uproar,” Tomi said. “Why women competing in women’s events is now seen as controversial or defined as bigoted or transphobic is beyond me. But it’s a sign of the times. I guess I probably shouldn’t be surprised. Half of our politicians can’t or won’t define what a woman is in the first place. Though out of the other side of their mouths, they’re preaching about women’s rights and female empowerment.“

