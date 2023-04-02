Petty Florida State Fan Takes Advantage Of Final Four Ticket Prices, Watches In-State Rival Lose For Cheap

Videos by OutKick

All of the chatter leading up to the Final Four was about how the last four teams standing were not up to the “caliber” of years past. There was a lot of resentment toward the first-ever NCAA Tournament that didn’t include a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in either national semifinal game.

Both games ended up delivering a great product, with San Diego State’s buzzer-beater delivering a tremendous reaction of sadness from the FAU faithful.

However, because of the four teams that played, ticket prices made it very easy to get in the door at NRG Stadium and take in a Final Four, regardless of whether you were a fan of SDSU, FAU, UConn or Miami. The games were played at a 77,000-seat stadium, and it was nowhere near capacity.

As a result, fans from across the country pulled up to get a taste of the biggest stage in college basketball. Huskies fans represented a large portion of those in attendance, but schools from all over were represented— including (at least) one Seminole.

Late in the second half of the UConn/Miami matchup, the camera cut to the stands. The shot featured two women with two men on either side.

The relation between the four Final Four attendees is unclear. It seemed as though the two women may have been at the game with the guy on the right, but there is no way of knowing.

Regardless, the dude on the right got some screen time at the Final Four.

And in the far corner, his shirt revealed half of a Florida State logo.

Credit to him. Although the Seminoles went 9-23 in 2022/23, he repped his school as two other Florida teams took the court for a chance to play for a national title.

Could he have been rooting for the Sunshine State? Sure.

Was he thrilled to see FAU and Miami lose? Probably. Certainly the latter.

Not only did the Florida State fan get to attend the Final Four for a reasonable price, he got to see the Seminoles’ in-state rivals lose! It doesn’t get much better than that— considering that his school didn’t even make the CBI.