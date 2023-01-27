‘Filthy Milf’ OnlyFans Model Now Makes Big Money After Losing Cop Job

Videos by OutKick

Show me your credit cards you lonely hornballs.

A former Colorado cop, Melissa Williams, 46, who lost her job after city officials learned of her OnlyFans career is now laughing all the way to the bank as her subscription career has taken off in a big way. The former Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office deputy revealed that she’s now making over $27,000 via the adult social media site where she posts the prerequisite shots that keep the hornballs coming back for more.

Williams, who goes by Lieutenant Bella Lexi, calls herself an ex-cop “turned FILTHY MILF model” and she claims the bad cop/good boy roleplaying on her account is second to none. “You may have seen me on international news as being an XXX celebrity, but don’t be shy and say hello! I love engaging 1-on-1 with my new kinky community,” the FILTHY MILF says in her OF bio.

With a regular subscription price of $14.99 (right now it’s 35% for 31 days!), Bella Lexi is making way more money than she made working exhausting shifts at the sheriff’s office. And just think of how much less stressful this is compared to dealing with murderers, fentanyl addicts shitting themselves and catching scumbags trying to buy hookers.

“I love what I do, and I have absolutely no regrets,” Williams said of her career change. “It’s a year now since I left the police and I am having the time of my life.”

You’re damn right she is.

The FILTHY MILF says that she’s averaging around 10 marriage proposals per week and after 28-years of working as a cop, marriage proposals from Internet scumbags via the OF direct messages, who are paying you, sure beats cuffing scumbags for an hourly wage and they still get to say all sorts of things to your face.

Advantage: FILTHY MILF.

And this vixen isn’t stopping at just pumping out salacious content for the OF crowd, she’s talking about writing a book on relationships and dating. Plus, she’s dabbling with appearing on the big screen with three new adult-themed appearances that have shown up on IMDb.

“I am thrilled to be a writer now and be able to use my experience on the force to help other women,” she told Jam.

What a trailblazer.

“One year ago today my story was leaked to the media! It’s hard to believe it’s been a year!” Bella Lexi wrote this week on Instagram. “I stand proud of what I’ve accomplished and did not let the leak ruin my life! Big things coming in 2023, huge thank you to all of you supporting me along this adventure.”

Well put, FILTHY MILF. Here’s to many more years of success.