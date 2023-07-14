‘Filthy MILF’ OnlyFans Model Says Her Former Cop Employees Ask Her For Free Content

Videos by OutKick

Former Colorado police lieutenant Melissa Williams, now 47, was sent packing in 2021 after protecting and serving for 28 years. Her bosses had discovered her side gig as an OnlyFans content creator through an official complaint.

Long story short, she’s been cashing in on her new career ever since. Despite the career change her former life as a cop isn’t completely behind her.

Not only has Lieutenant Bella Lexi – as she’s known these days on multiple platforms – incorporated her former career in her content, she’s also still being contacted by her former employees.

During a recent appearance on porn star Tanya Tate’s podcast, Skinfluencer Success, Bella Lexi talked about the former employees that reach out to her now. It turns out they’re doing a little more than just saying hi.

They’re looking for free content from the ex cop turned FILTHY MILF model, as she describes herself. The topic came up as the former cop turned content creator discussed going from one career that is constantly being judged to another.

Bella Lexi said, “I think sex workers get such a bad rap and it’s crazy because cops get a bad rap too.”

“So I went from being a cop, who you know there has been a lot of issues or whatever, and I don’t want to get into all that but we know it’s a thing.”

Tate agreed. She added that those who “shout the loudest” about the content are the ones who are consuming it.

That’s when the former cop revealed, “My former employees message me and call me all the time asking for free stuff. I say ‘come on now, you all know this is my career.'”

Lieutenant Bella Lexi Isn’t Handing Out Any Freebies

That’s a valid point. How is she supposed to make a living giving away content for free? The almost $30,000 a month she’s making isn’t going to be made by handing out freebies to all that ask.

If you want Bella Lexi’s content you have to pay for it. Even the horny cops who used to work for her need to get out their credit cards. She said, “I just had one last week, it has been four or five years since he worked for me.”

“He texted me and reached out to me and was like ‘hey I saw a commercial for you’ or something on some porn website or something,” she continued. “I was like, ‘oh you did, tell me more about it.'”

“And he was like, ‘well you know I was your favorite so if you want to send me some free videos sometime I wouldn’t be upset.'”

The “I was your favorite” was a valiant effort on the part of her former employee. But this former cop isn’t falling for such lines. She immediately shut it down.

“I was like, ‘what the hell, no free videos, nice try,'” Bella admitted.

Can you blame her? She didn’t part ways with her job putting bad guys behind bars that close to being retirement age only to turn around and share content for free. The “Filthy MILF” has to set things up for life after content.