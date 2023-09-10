Fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton Wades Through Thirsty Comments After Asking For Help With Her Next Weight Cut

Videos by OutKick

Sammy-Jo Luxton was supposed to make her Professional Fighters League debut later this month in Paris. The fighter and OnlyFans model had started her camp in preparation for the September 30 event, but announced a couple weeks ago that her debut would have to wait.

A recent diagnosis of melanoma on her feet is to blame for pushing her debut back. Sammy announced the news on Instagram after her fight was pulled from the fight card.

“You may have seen I’m not on the Paris PFL card, unfortunately I haven’t been well and got diagnosed with melanoma,” the 24-year-old revealed.

“The lesions are on my feet, so unfortunately after the surgery I won’t be able to kick or grapple until healed. I am truly gutted as my whole year has been preparing for this moment; for something out of my control to take it from me.”

Sammy went on to say that she views the diagnosis as another opponent for her to beat. She added that she hopes to be cleared in time to fight in December on the PFL’s Dublin fight card.

In the meantime, she’s keeping herself busy and her followers entertained with another one of her side-by-side posts. The latest is a curvy and lean comparison where she’s asking if her followers would help her cut weight.

Curvy / Lean



Would you help me weight cut? pic.twitter.com/dx7xG9m2Vt — Sammy-Jo Luxton (@sammyjoluxton1) September 9, 2023

Sammy-Jo Luxton Isn’t Letting Her Diagnosis Keep Her Down

Naturally, she received a few normal, or semi-normal responses, mixed with a healthy dose of thirsty responses. Those are expected at this point and Sammy seems to enjoy wading through them all.

One, labeled Sammy’s favorite response by the fighter, shared the naked Oppenheimer in a chair meme adding, “Me waiting to start the weight cut.”

Another responded with, “I mean sex is one of the best ways to burn calories.”

“Sure!,” a third said. “I specialize in bedroom cardio.”

There’s no doubt about it Sammy would rather be preparing for her debut later this month. While her health issues won’t allow that, her issues haven’t put a damper on her social media game.

So that will have to do until she’s 100 percent again. Hopefully that’s sooner than later then her fight game can get back to the same level of her social media game.