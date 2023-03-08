Fight Breaks Out On Southwest Flight After Man Bumps Into Woman

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again with yet another fight on a flight across the not-so-friendly skies over the United States.

According to media reports, this latest incident took place on March 6 in Dallas aboard a Southwest flight when a man accused a tatted-up guy of bumping into his wife. “YOu a pu–y, you a pu–y,” the guy who felt like his wife was disrespected said as attempted to wrestle tatted up guy.

Sport Jacket Guy and Tatted-Up Guy go at it on a flight out of Dallas. / Twitter

Then, just as it appeared things had quieted down, Disrespected Guy takes a major swing at Tatted Guy while a clearly agitated male passenger announces, “No, do not hit him again. DO NOT HIT HIM AGAIN. STAY BACK,” the man announces.

It’s your typical flight-fight nonsense that is commonplace these days.

Thank you for flying with southwest today. I was late getting home because of this right here 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6e9qEthBwh — Desert Honey’s Sweet Tees (@dhsweettees) March 7, 2023

Disrespected Sport Coat Guy eventually gave the whole plane another ‘I won’t be disrespected’ speech before cooler heads prevailed.

“He approached me aggressively with my family,” Sport Jacket guy told all the passengers who clearly just wanted to fly somewhere without a fight on a plane. “I will sit down in jail for you approaching my family. I will die for my family.”

“That’s why I beat your a–,” he added.

Eventually, the cops came and both men were taken away by the Dallas police, but they were not arrested for their actions.

Apparently, you can now beat some ass on a plane if you feel disrespected by some Tatted Up Guy.

If you haven’t been following along this week, it’s been a big week for maniacs in the sky. Sunday night, a wacko was arrested and faces life in prison for attacking a flight attendant with a prison shiv and for trying to open an emergency exit door during a Los Angeles to Boston flight.