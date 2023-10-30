FIFA Suspends Overly Affectionate Soccer Prez Luis Rubiales For 3 Years After Kissing Player

Videos by OutKick

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish soccer executive under fire for kissing a player on the women’s national team, has been banned from all soccer-related events for three years, announced by FIFA on Monday.

Rubiales was hit with pressure to leave his position in August after being seen kissing Jennifer Hermoso during a trophy celebration at the Women’s World Cup final.

FIFA Strikes Spanish Exec With 3-Year Ban

FIFA announced Rubiales’ ban, compounding a 90-day ban (indefinite) they placed on the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Rubiales has served as president of the federation since 2018.

The soccer federation denounced Rubiales for violating its Article 13 conduct policy, which outlaws “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 20: President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (R) kisses Jennifer Hermoso of Spain (L) during the medal ceremony of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 20: Luis Rubiales, President of Spain’s football federation during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images,)

Rubiales’ Kiss Looms Over Spain’s Historic Win

The Spanish striker said the kiss was not consensual, opposing Rubiales’ claims suggesting it was a mutual embrace. As reported on OutKick, “In solidarity with Hermoso, all 22 of her Spain teammates, along with more than 50 other players, vowed not to play again as long as Rubiales is in charge.”

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” FIFA announced in its statement on Monday.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days,” the statement added.

The kiss controversy marred a historic World Cup victory for Spain’s national women’s team, their first championship win ever. Spain defeated England, 1-0.