Defending DII National Champion Coach Suspended For Insanely Stupid Reason Involving Cigars

Ferris State head coach Tony Annese won’t be one the sidelines Saturday for the program’s DII playoff game, and the reason why is unbelievably dumb.

Annese’s team will play Grand Valley State University to get the playoffs rolling, but he’s suspended by the NCAA because his players smoked cigars after winning the national title last season, according to WoodTV.com.

Yes, a college football coach and a defending national champion is suspended because guys smoked cigars in a locker room after winning the national title.

Ferris State coach will serve suspension over smoking in the locker room.

Was the entire team smoking? No, it was just two players who lit cigars last season, and Annese will now not be allowed to coach.

“When I stopped feeling sorry for myself and start to put it into perspective, I know my team will be fighting for me on the sidelines,” Annese explained to WoodTV.

He added he can attend the game but has to buy his own ticket to get in, and noted he doesn’t “know if that’s a good idea.”

How is this suspension for Tony Annese real?

ESPN reported Ferris State had to pay a $2,500 fine and $15,383 in cleaning and repair expenses last year to the McKinney, Texas school district where the game was played. Fair enough. If you break smoke rules and cleaning must be done, then paying for it makes sense. However, suspending a coach the following year for a playoff game is nuts.

This is college football we’re talking about. Of all the things to get suspended for, two guys lighting cigars shouldn’t crack the top 1000.

Jim Harbaugh is suspended for three games after Michigan ran a massive cheating operation. Annese is suspended for a postseason game over cigars.

Does that make any sense at all? Of course not, but welcome to life in college football. The haves will always be treated differently than the have-nots, and DII is solidly in the world of have-nots. Let me know what you think of this absolute nonsense at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I expect many of you agree with me!