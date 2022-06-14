Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers A Disappointing Set Back

Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent surgery to repair a fractured left wrist back in mid-March and was expected to return at some point in July. A CT scan yesterday now reveals delayed healing and the Padres’ star will have to wait even longer on a return.

The Padres are holding their own without Tatis, largely due to MVP play from third baseman Manny Machaco, but this is still a major bummer. Baseball needs Fernando Tatis Jr. back ASAP.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s CT scan yesterday did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped. The timeline will be moved back. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 14, 2022

Dr. Chao’s report of the return also had August as a possibility for return. With the set back, the Padres may be looking at a return just in time for a wildcard playoff run. Better late than never, of course. There’s just no guarantee with surgery that the 23-year-old superstar will have enough time to rehab and prepare to play at a high level again.

The Padres sit in the thick of a division race with the Dodgers currently tied for first place. Our question now is will San Diego’s front office look to the trade market to absorb the extended loss of Tatis Jr? They’ve done an excellent job thus far getting production out the guys they do have, but there’s also a chance this news lets some air out their tires.

A lot to think on in San Diego right now. And per usual, we wish Fernando Tatis Jr. a speedy recovery. No more motorcycles, please.