Fernando Tatis Jr. Hits A Nuke In Minors, Immediately Gets Called Cheater By Pitcher Who Gave It Up

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing in the minors at the moment. The two-time Silver Slugger is on a rehab stint as he nears a return to the big leagues.

Tatis was suspended last season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

That is something his competitors will not want to let him forget, as was the case for one minor league pitcher.

Tatis is currently assigned to the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas of the Pacific Coast League. On Friday, the Chihuahuas were in Sacramento to take on the River Cats. On Wednesday night, Tatis got a hold of the 2-2 pitch in the top 5th from River Cats righty Kade McClure.

Tatis took this Sacramento River Cats pitcher into the stratosphere pic.twitter.com/wXmH2V9AAc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 6, 2023

It’s tough to tell where exactly that ball landed, but the safe guess would be somewhere between the outfield fence at Scaramento’s Sutter Health Park and Lake Tahoe.

That thing was gone in a hurry.

Tatis heard a chorus of boos from River Cats fans while he trotted around the bases. However, it was McClure who took the biggest shot on Twitter after the game.

The 27-year-old was sure to remind everyone why reason Tatis was even in the minor in the first place.

**cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension** https://t.co/1gTgo9Pa8a — Kade McClure (@kademcc) April 6, 2023

Tatis will spend a couple more weeks with the Chihuahuas as his 80-game MLB suspension winds down.

He will be eligible to return to the Padres on April 20.

