Female Track Athlete Suing Connecticut Over Its Transgender Policy

Women’s sports are increasingly under attack from political activists.

Their commitment to forcing biological males into women’s sports has already caused substantial frustration, conflict and disagreement.

Out of cowardice, fear and a delusional ideology, many states and other jurisdictions have begun enforcing rules and policies that allow biological males to compete against females.

Thankfully, some young athletes aren’t taking this lying down.

According to Fox News, Selina Soule, a Connecticut track and field athlete, is suing the state over their transgender policy that forced her to compete against biological males her entire high school career.

During her interview, Soule described her feeling that women’s sports are being “robbed” by the state and other politicians.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Selina Soule and Alanna Smith, two former Connecticut high school track athletes, speak during an “Our Bodies, Our Sports” rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The rally, organized by multiple athletic women’s groups, was held to call on U.S. President Joe Biden to put restrictions on transgender females and “advocate to keep women’s sports female”. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Importantly, she also described the real world consequences that personally affected her:

“I lost out on qualifying spots for the meets, better placement and possibly even scholarship opportunities.”

These are the consequences of obsessive progressive advocacy and the incompetent, terrified bureaucrats who adhere to their every whim.

Young Athletes Robbed Of Opportunities In Women’s Sports

Young girls are robbed of opportunities through no fault of their own, simply because administrators lack the courage and conviction to admit and accept that biological males have different physical characteristics.

College athletes such as Riley Gaines are also speaking out forcefully against this inexcusable intrusion:

Beyond the unfairness, Soule explained that it was a “very frustrating and heartbreaking thing to go through.”

Even though the transgender athletes mentioned in their lawsuit are no longer competing, Soule and her lawyer want the lawsuit to continue to correct the record books:

“Multiple times, our clients were the fastest girl in a race, and they were not acknowledged as such.”

And beyond the record books, another key aspect to this case is how important it is to correct these injustices for further generations.

The rapid proliferation of lawsuits and young women speaking out against these absurd policies is necessary and encouraging.

Unless those involved fight back, administrators will feel emboldened to continue forcing unfair competition in women’s sports.

Hopefully this lawsuit succeeds and is just one of many more to come.