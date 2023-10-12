Female Frogs Fake Their Death To Avoid Sex, According To New Research

Videos by OutKick

Hey, male frogs: If she’s playing dead, you might as well go back downstairs and watch the NFL.

In an explosive new study conducted by researchers at the Natural History Museum of Berlin, scientists have determined that female frogs will fake their own death to avoid having sex with horny male frogs.

As if hearing “not tonight” and “I have a headache” aren’t the worst words spoken in the frog language, now comes the news for male frogs that they might be getting all horned up only to find that their girlfriend, side piece, baby mama or wife, is actually playing dead instead of just saying the usual, “Maybe tomorrow night.”

Frogs banging. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to a study published Wednesday by these frog researchers who know their frog sex, a whopping 33 of the 54 female frogs studied played dead in order to avoid having sex with some frog who was all jacked up after a day of golf, beers with the boys, Keno and college football at the 19th hole and then back home for some hot, steamy frog sex.

There were 25 of the 54 female frogs who were able to squirm away from the drunk baby daddy frog who just got home from pounding draft beers while hitting a 5-team parlay thanks to Iowa and the UNDER.

Accouplement de grenouilles vertes (rana esculenta). (Photo by Claudius THIRIET/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“Interestingly, smaller female common frogs were more successful at escaping an amplexus by rotating than larger females,” researchers noted.

“Future studies should consider investigating different frog densities, sex ratios and age classes, to test for mate choice and the potential costs associated with reproduction. However, our study provides clear evidence that female frogs, even in dense mating aggregations of explosive breeders, are less helpless than generally assumed.”

Common frog in coupling time on ice little lake – rana temporaria – Val d’Aveto – Liguria – Italy. (Photo by: Cristian Umili/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There you have it, once again the females have figured out how to keep their slam-piece boyfriends at bay when he’s been on the road for a week searching out black flies and ready to hop into the sack for some passionate frog sex.

Just play dead.