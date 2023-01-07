Federal Judge Upholds Legislation Separating Sports by Biological Sex, Not Gender Identity

In a win for sanity, reason and competitive fairness, a federal judge upheld a law that prohibits gender identity from taking over women’s sports.

The judge ruled in a decision upholding a law in West Virginia, the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

The law was written to ensure that sports are separated by biological sex instead of self-described gender.

The decision, according to the Daily Wire, acknowledged the importance of the “average physical differences between the sexes.”

This is, of course, obvious to anyone who’s ever watched biological males compete against say, female swimmers.

It’s also obvious when watching biological female swimmers compete against biological males.

The judge acknowledged that “realistically” reflecting on physical differences was an important determinant.

“’While some females may be able to outperform some males, it is generally accepted that, on average, males outperform females athletically because of inherent physical differences between the sexes,’ Goodwin wrote.

‘This is not an overbroad generalization, but rather a general principle that realistically reflects the average physical differences between the sexes.'”

It’s shocking to see someone acknowledging these basic facts about gender identity, considering how many colleges and other organizations purposefully ignore them.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals as second place finisher Emma Weyant and third place finisher Erica Sullivan watch during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17, 2022, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Radical Gender Ideology Takes an L

Many female competitors have expressed frustration at transgender athletes setting back women’s sports and athletic fairness.

The judge concurred, saying that classifying based on biological sex and not self-identified gender did not violate equal opportunity laws.

“I do not see how I could find that the state’s classification based on biological sex is not substantially related to its interest in providing equal athletic opportunities for females,” Goodwin wrote.

Of course, the Biden Administration purposefully opposed these exact policies, in blatant defiance of scientific reality.

The lawyer who won the suit pointed out the importance of having laws that reflect that reality.

“The truth matters, and it is crucial that our laws and policies recognize that the physical differences between men and women matter, especially in a context like sports,” Christiana Kiefer told The Daily Wire.

It is an inarguable fact that there are physical differences between males and females. Ignoring it, far from “tolerance,” unfair denialism.

Women have fought for more athletic opportunities, fought to break records and achieve individual goals.

But that competitive fairness has been erased so the left can chase another shiny object of Current Thing activism.

Naturally, they’ve done this without the slightest hint of irony and blatant hypocrisy involved.

It can sometimes feel hopeless that sanity can survive in the modern world. But it’s nice to get reminds that every so often reality can get a W.