Common Sense Wins: Judge Upholds West Virginia Female Sports Law, Won’t Let 11-Year-Old Boy Compete Against Girls

It’s not too often we hear about common sense prevailing these days, especially when it comes to trans athletes in sports. But female athletes in West Virginia recently earned a monumental victory.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin ruled in favor of West Virginia in the state’s defense of the Save Women’s Sports Bill. The bill was being challenged by an 11-year-old male-born student called B.P.J. who was looking to be a part of the girl’s track team because he identified as a girl.

Judge Goodwin used common sense – something most seem to be lacking these days – and explained biological males typically outperform females athletically.

“A transgender girl is biologically male and, barring medical intervention, would undergo male puberty like other biological males. And biological males generally outperform females athletically,” Judge Goodwin said in his opinion.

“Nevertheless, B.P.J. argues that transgender girls are similarly situated to cisgender girls, and therefore their exclusion from girls’ teams is unlawful discrimination. But as I have already discussed, transgender girls are biologically male,” Judge Goodwin continued.

Lia Thomas – born a man – can’t be too thrilled with the West Virginia court ruling. (Getty Images)

B.P.J’s main argument stemmed around puberty blockers, which he had began taking, claiming he had not gained any physical characteristics associated with male performance. Again, B.P.J. is an 11-year-old.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was thrilled with the court’s ruling.

“This is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple,” Morrisey said. “Opportunities for girls and women on the field are precious and we must safeguard that future. Protecting these opportunities is important because when biological males compete in a women’s event women and girls lose their opportunity to shine.”

Eighteen states have passed similar bills over the last few years.