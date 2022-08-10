FBI Seizes Trump-ally Rep. Scott Perry’s Cell Phone

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry — a Trump ally — says that the FBI has confiscated his cellphone.

Perry, who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, released a statement through the House Freedom’s Twitter that said he was approached by three FBI agents who handed him a warrant and requested that he turn over his cellphone.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress,” Perry said in his statement. “My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.”

HFC Chairman Rep. Scott Perry’s statement on the FBI seizing his cellphone, courtesy of @freedomcaucus‘ Twitter.

Perry continued: “As with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen — especially considering the decision before Congress this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding Citizens.”

Order 66: FBI Agents Seize GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s Phone

It feels like Biden’s Department of Justice has issued their version of Order 66 to go after opponents of this administration using jackbooted thuggery FBI agents to do their bidding. Who’s next?

