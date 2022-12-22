FBI Responds to Twitter Files, and It’s Totally Insane

The Twitter files have provided an immense amount of information about the social media company’s relationship with the FBI.

In fact, the Twitter files have revealed that the platform had extremely cozy relationships with most of the intelligence agencies.

It’s not terribly surprising either, given how committed both sides have been to censoring Americans.

Recent episodes have focused on how the FBI helped censor users who dared to make jokes about the 2020 election.

Another investigation uncovered that the FBI helped influence Twitter to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story as well.

Now in order to defend themselves, they’ve come out with an official statement on their inexcusable activism and unwarranted meddling.

And it’s extremely bad.

FBI is Completely Tone Deaf

Instead of taking responsibility for their actions and admitting they overstepped in policing jokes, they did the exact opposite.

Their Twitter statement claimed that “conspiracy theorists” are “attempting to discredit the agency.”

🚨BREAKING: The FBI responds to @elonmusk releasing the Twitter files:



"It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." pic.twitter.com/U18JYkNptV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

Apparently they believe that asking Twitter to take down accounts is part of their “traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements.”

They continued with one of the most remarkable bits of gaslighting in recent memory, saying their work provided “critical information.”

“As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers.”

If they truly believe that telling Twitter about obviously satirical posts is “critical information,” they’re even more unsalvageable than imagined.

Nothing in the “correspondence” between the FBI and Twitter was remotely critical to protecting anyone.

They almost certainly knew by 2020 that the Hunter Biden laptop was legitimate, “critical” information the public needed to know.

But they told social media platforms to watch out for “disinformation” related to it.

These are not the actions of an impartial, security focused organization. They’re the politically motivated machinations of an activist group.

The FBI continues to purposefully focus on the wrong things in order to help their preferred political candidates escape examination.

This statement is nothing but a misdirection; immediately obvious as inaccurate to anyone who’s read the reports.

They undoubtedly know that, they just don’t care. Like the rest of their ideological allies, they know they have unlimited protection from the media.

The organizations that are supposed to be devoted to uncovering the truth, often do their best to hide it.