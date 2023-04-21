Fauci Lied About Twitter During Deposition

Videos by OutKick

Anthony Fauci has an extremely tenuous relationship with telling the truth.

He’s repeatedly misled the public on numerous issues, including his motivations for the dramatic flip flop on masking in spring 2020.

Fauci also misled the country about the efficacy of masks, inaccurately claiming for years that they’re effective at reducing transmission.

His advocacy and influence helped ensure that tech companies and media outlets treated the lab leak as a conspiracy theory.

READ: FAUCI ‘PROMPTED’ RELEASE OF PAPER INACCURATELY DEBUNKING LAB LEAK, ACCORDING TO NEW EVIDENCE

Fauci also ensured that schools would stay closed, hurting huge numbers of children in the process.

But new revelations from internal Twitter emails show that both in public and during sworn testimony, the good doctor lied about his familiarity with the social media platform.

During his deposition, he denied using the app, saying “I wouldn’t know how to access a tweet if you paid me.”

3) Fauci made similar claims, during multiple exchanges, in a 7-hour deposition, where he denied using Twitter or even knowing how to access a tweet. pic.twitter.com/SdWEp9dIYV — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Except, of course, an internal report from 2021 showed that Fauci “did an account takeover” for the White House COVID Response Twitter.

4) But in an internal Twitter report in March 2021, the company revealed “Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover for @WHOCOVIDResponse.”

This runs contrary to Fauci’s public statements and sworn deposition given on Nov 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/SbeKnNOJRx — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Whoops!

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 20: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Fauci Misrepresented Facts to Defend Himself

Not only did he do a takeover in March 2021, but he did it again just a month later, in April 2021.

In fact, the White House COVID Response Twitter account posted publicly that Fauci would be taking over to answer questions.

Hear directly from our public health experts as they take to Twitter to answer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines. Dr. Fauci will take over this account, joining @Surgeon_General, @NIHDirector, @DrNunezSmith46, and @CDCDirector to share answers. Reply with your questions. pic.twitter.com/4K0Mq3Hm0c — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) April 19, 2021

So, uh, either they were lying about Fauci himself answering questions, or he was lying in his deposition about not knowing how to access tweets if someone paid him.

Sounds about right.

If there’s one thing society has learned about prominent public health “experts” during the pandemic, it’s that they’re primarily politicians.

Fauci, for example, is a consummate politician. He frequently misstates the facts to achieve an agenda. Openly and repeatedly lies to make himself look better and avoid admitting mistakes.

And criticizes others for not doing what he demands.

While that behavior is not surprising for someone working in government for well over 30 years, it was a historic mistake to take him seriously.

His advocacy accomplished nothing, diminished trust in public health and caused economic destruction. All because left wing politicians agreed with him politically and told half the country what they wanted to hear.

While this isn’t exactly a major scandal, it indicates yet again that Fauci cannot and should not be trusted.