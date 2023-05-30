CUNY Law Commencement Speaker Gives Unhinged Speech About Capitalism, Police, Zionism And The Military

Videos by OutKick

Fatima Mousa Mohammed used her CUNY Law commencement speech to espouse absolutely insane views.

Mohammed was selected to give the speech to everyone in attendance, and generally speaking, speakers in a situation like commencement thank the audience for showing up, share a few fun thoughts and then put a bow on it.

Commencement speeches are largely uninteresting and that’s not a bad thing. Nobody wants to sit in an auditorium for an undisclosed length of time listening to a stranger.

However, Mohammed, who is originally from Yemen, cut loose and took aim at capitalism, the cops and the military.

Here in its entirety is the vitriolic, evil, antisemitic @CUNYLaw commencement address from Jew hater Fatima Mohammed. Unimaginably, it is even worse than last year's hate spewed by Nerdeen Kiswani. No wonder CUNY Law, under state investigation, tried to hide this video. pic.twitter.com/nKCe1Kx2sc — SAFE CUNY (@SAFECUNY) May 28, 2023

Fatima Mousa Mohammed gives insane commencement speech.

“I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission [as one of the] few legal institutions… to recognize that the law is a manifestation of White supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world…No one person will save the world. No single movement will liberate the masses. Those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who carry the revolution, the people, the masses, those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who need our protection. They will carry this revolution,” she told the audience, according to Fox News.

Yes, laws are now racist. Don’t want murder to be legal? Racist. Don’t want your car stolen? Racist. Laws are not just racist, but by her own words carry the “ferocity of the violence” we now see around the country.

Absolutely unhinged ramblings from someone not living in reality, but she didn’t stop there. Mohammed referred to the death of Jordan Neely as “murder” carried out by a “white man.”

Neely died after Daniel Penny restrained him following threats against people on the subway. Penny has been charged with manslaughter, and many have come to Penny’s defense, including presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

However, restraining a potentially dangerous and deranged man on the subway is “murder” in Mohammed’s mind.

She thinks cops are also terrible!

She also referred to the cops and military as fascist. Yes, the organizations that attempt to uphold the *checks notes* racist laws she hates so much are fascist. What a completely predictable and boring development.

Would it surprise you to learn Mohammed also carries views that could easily be described as anti-Semitic? Well, buckle up, folks.

Mohammed shares anti-Semitic views.

“The joy and excitement that fills the auditorium… may it be the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism around the world. Systems of oppression created to feed an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence. Institutions [are] created to intimidate, bully and censor and stifle the voices of those who resist,” she further told the audience.

Yes, capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism are apparently all connected. You really have to jump through some mental hoops to make that claim.

Weirdly, Mohammed didn’t seem to have time in her speech to condemn Hamas, Hezbollah and other organizations that lob rockets into Israel, kill Jewish people and terrorize freedom loving individuals. It’s pretty strange how the biggest critics of advanced societies and democracy never seem to have the courage to criticize groups that actually need it.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed trashed Zionism during an insane commencement speech. (Photo by YEHUDA RAIZNER/AFP via Getty Images)

Mohammed also predicted America will eventually fall and said, “For greater empires of destruction have fallen before. And so will these. So to the class of 2023, the fight begins now,”

I hate to give her the bad news, but if she’s the face of the movement to bring down America, I think we’ll be just fine. Doesn’t seem like we’re dealing with a MENSA candidate here.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed trashes the police and military during commencement speech. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Imagine spending a bunch of money to go to law school to come away believing America and the rest of the civilized world is such a terrible place. Real quick, do we know what Hamas’ stance on women getting law degrees is? I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s not allowed, but again, Fatima Mousa Mohammed doesn’t have time to worry about that.

It’s always the most privileged people – like lawyers educated in America – who seem to hate this country the most. There’s zero courage in the things she said. When Mohammed criticizes actual oppression and bodies of authority cracking down on freedom, I’ll give her some props. Until then, she’s desperate for nothing more than attention.