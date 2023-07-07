Father & Son Driving Lesson Ends With The Car On Its Side After New Driver Fails To Avoid Giant Pothole

Videos by OutKick

A father and son driving lesson in Bloomington, Indiana ended about as poorly as a driving lesson could end without anyone being seriously injured or killed.

The dashcam footage from inside the vehicle captured the entire disaster of a lesson. The video shows what seems like a typical father-son afternoon driving lesson. The dad is complimenting his son while handing out some tips about maintaining his speed.

The son is driving down the road and appears to be keeping the car in the proper lane. So far so good on the day’s lesson. The two discuss where they want to go when the first red flag pops up.

The new driver is asked to take a right turn onto another road and does so a little too fast. Nothing to be too concerned about, but what the two don’t know at this point is they’re now headed for a pothole and a retaining wall that are going to put an end to the lesson.

They’re not going to make it behind Kroger, as they were discussing, to wherever else they were headed. Destiny had other plans in store for them.

The car comes to a complete stop – bonus points to the kid – at a stop sign and there’s a giant pothole noticeably visible on the road to the right. In fact as they pull up to the stop sign there’s a car that can be seen swerving slightly to avoid it.

This Is A Driving Lesson Neither Of Them Will Forget

The father points out the pothole as the son is making his turn, which proved to be too late. The front left wheel goes into the pothole then panic sets in for the new driver. He overcorrects and takes the car into a conveniently placed retaining wall that is built in such a way that it almost has steps.

The car drives up those “steps” with the right front tire and is dumped on to its left side where the lesson comes to an end. Well the driving portion of the lesson anyway.

The “what to do in the case of an accident” portion of the lesson, which you hope is more instructional and not based on a real life scenario, was out of necessity moved up.

At the end of the video, the son is getting ready to call 911 as the dad is attempting to exit the vehicle. Not exactly how they were hoping things would go, but hopefully the son learned a thing or two about how to navigate potholes.