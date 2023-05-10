Former Georgia OL Devin Willock’s Father Files $40M Lawsuit Against Georgia Athletics, Jalen Carter

Videos by OutKick

The father of former Georgia player Devin Willock filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Georgia Athletic Association, along with Chandler LeCroy and former player Jalen Carter. According to reports, Kevin Willock filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Along with LeCroy, the father of Devin Willock is also suing Sarchione Auto Group, who had an NIL deal with Jalen Carter. The reasoning behind this would be because of the vehicle Carter was driving at the time. Both Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the car accident.

It is alleged that LeCroy and other staffers consumed alcohol during the day at various sites, which was provided by the UGAAA. It is also alleged that LeCroy, student athletes and recruits were drinking at Topper’s, which is a strip club in Athens.

According to police, LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the wreck. It was also claimed that Jalen Carter and LeCroy were racing at the time, which was a factor in the deadly crash.

At the NFL Combine, a warrant was issued for Jalen Carter, who was charged with reckless driving and street racing. He eventually pled no contest to the charges and agreed to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

“The university gave LeCroy possession of the Expedition despite her driving history, which includes four speeding tickets over six years,” Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported at the time of first notice. “University officials recently said that ‘athletic department administration’ had not known about her latest ticket, issued last October for driving 77 mph in a 55-mph zone.”

Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) and Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Sedrick Van Pran (63) walk off the field after the college football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 15, 2022, at Sanford Stadium. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, we will wait to see if this goes to court. I would imagine Georgia will fight this case after the statement it released last month in regard to the first notice of a lawsuit.

“The claims are false, and the university disputes them in the strongest terms,” Georgia spokesperson Greg Trevor said in a statement at the time. “Personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited. Ms. LeCroy was not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of the accident, and her personal use of the car after the recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was therefore unauthorized.”