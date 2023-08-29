Father Arrested After Allegedly Beating Son’s Soccer Coach With Metal Bottle

Videos by OutKick

A 45-year-old father in Virginia was arrested over the weekend after allegedly taking a metal bottle and attacking his son’s soccer coach with it during a game.

Blerand Hxoha was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly striking the coach in the face multiple times during the game in the city of Manassas. The coach was left with a swollen face and a black eye. According to FOX 5 DC, Hoxha is being held in jail without bail.

“The father went over to talk to the son and then when I went to get him and put him back in the game, I said ‘Are you okay?’ And he said, ‘No he’s not,’ and he said, ‘Coach can I talk to you?’ And then everything went downhill from there,” coach Vince Villanueva said.

His black eye and scars on his face were still visible when he was interviewed on Monday, two days after the incident.

Villanueva explained that he was filling in for a friend to coach and had never met Hxoha before.

Off-duty police officers were at the game on Saturday and were able to calm the situation down, according to Villanueva.

The coach went on to explain that he was unsure why Hxoha attacked him, but did state that the team was losing pretty badly when the incident took place.

So, what we have here is a parent with an extremely short fuse who hates losing and took his frustrations out on the coach, literally.

Not great!