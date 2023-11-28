Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Las Vegas Mall

Videos by OutKick

All hell broke loose at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, and it was captured on video.

Fights over the holiday season are hardly rare. In fact, it seems like we always have a few videos every year of morons mixing it up on Black Friday and through Thanksgiving weekend.

Apparently, a nice discount on some products is worth getting punched in the face or throwing some punches. It’s never made sense to me, but it just keeps happening. People love to fight over the dumbest things.

Massive fight breaks out at Las Vegas mall.

That’s what happened in a viral Instagram video shared by @prolificjonny5. A massive group of people got into an absolute melee at the Las Vegas mall, and the carnage has to be seen to be believed.

It’s without question one of the best Black Friday brawls we’ve seen in a very long time. Give it a watch below, and shoot me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

On one hand, it’s great to see nature is healing and people are out in public doing their thing. Videos like this were stolen from us during the pandemic. Now, people are back to throwing haymakers in public. I’m certainly not endorsing it, but it’s safe to say it’s as clear of a sign as you could ever want things are officially back to normal.

Having said that, what the hell is wrong with people? I’ve been to the Fashion Show Mall. It’s right across the street from the Wynn in Las Vegas. It’s supposed to be a nice place on the north end of the strip.

Is that the vibe anyone got from this video? Definitely not. This situation was pure carnage and chaos as people onlookers watched the group attempt to beat the brakes off each other.

Imagine going to the mall for a nice 30% discount on a computer or TV, and getting put in a headlock. What is happening to our society?

People were filmed fighting at the Fashion Show Mall for Las Vegas. (Credit: Getty Images)

At least people are staying consistent, which is all you can ask for. Their pain is our gain in the content game. Let me know your thoughts on this Las Vegas melee at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.