Cal Player Confronts Fan In Heated Exchange After Allegedly Being Called A Terrorist: VIDEO

Cal basketball player Fardaws Aimaq got into a very tense exchange with a fan earlier in the week.

The Golden Bears competed in the SoCal Challenge this week, and things went off the rails Monday after Aimaq confronted a fan following a loss to UTEP. Video of the incident surfaced Wednesday.

In the video, Aimaq gets in the face of a fan and appears to state, “You want to talk? I’ll talk the f*ck out of you…You want to talk sh*t? I’ll slap the f*ck out of you, b*tch.”

The spark that set the situation off allegedly involved the fan calling Aimaq, whose family fled Afghanistan, a “terrorist,” according to a Wednesday night statement from the school.

“Throughout and after Monday’s game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan – including being called a terrorist. I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises. Fardaws and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said directly to him,” head coach Mark Madsen said, in part.

He added he was “disappointed” Aimaq went into the stands and was “disturbed” by the alleged remarks from the fan.

Aimaq’s father fled war in Afghanistan.

Aimaq’s father fled Afghanistan in 1989 to get as far away as possible from the Soviet Union’s war in Afghanistan. The family eventually settled in Canada, where Aimaq grew up playing basketball. The 6’11 big man eventually found himself playing college ball in America. An incredible accomplishment.

Having said that, this situation as a whole is just disappointing. Why would anyone call a Canadian-raised player whose father is from Afghanistan a terrorist? It’s childish and stupid, especially given the fact the guy clearly doesn’t know the details of Aimaq’s father’s life and the timeline.

Furthermore, while it’s always great to see athletes get testy, there was nothing for Fardaws Aimaq to gain by going into the stands, which his own coach pointed out. Let security and the staff deal with it. Being filmed threatening to fight someone is a headache nobody needs or wants.

Aimaq had 23 points and 14 rebounds tonight.

