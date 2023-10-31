Far-Left Group Plans Riley Gaines Protest At UC Davis Event, School Says They Are Working To Ensure Safety

Videos by OutKick

OutKick podcast host Riley Gaines is scheduled to host a pro-women event Friday at UC Davis. This event, “Protecting Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines” is already gaining national attention thanks to Eventbrite refusing to offer tickets to the appearance on their platform.

Of course, prior to OutKick covering Eventbrite’s egregious decision, it did allow pro-Hamas events on the platform, no problem. The site quietly deleted those, though, after OutKick called it out.

Eventbrite is not the only group that does not want Gaines spreading her pro-woman message, though. The far-left-wing group NorCal Resist posted on several social media platforms that it intend to hold a counter-protest when Gaines comes to the UC Davis campus.

The group calls Gaines a “transphobic speaker” and says that her mere presence on campus invites “violent transphobes into [their] town to wreak havoc.”

Members of the group say that “Davis is for everyone” and thus they must “kick out this transphobic speaker.” Oh, the irony.

Gaines responded that she’s not afraid of these protestors because she wants her message heard. She added, “Men in dresses just don’t scare me.”

Make as much noise as you wish, but understand you still won't drown me out.



For some reason, men in dresses just don't scare me pic.twitter.com/BqNnTZIc3n — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 30, 2023

OutKick reached out to NorCal Resist and asked why it finds Gaines’ message — the crux of which is not allowing men to invade women’s spaces, a pro-woman platform — so objectionable.

We also asked if the group has any problems with other events on campus, like the pro-Palestine rallies that are causing much consternation within the Jewish community.

At one of these rallies, a UC Davis student told a local CBS station that “Hamas will support us. Hamas will return Palestine.”

We have yet to hear back from NorCal Resist on either front.

UC Davis spokesperson tells OutKick that the university is working to keep Riley Gaines safe during appearance

OutKick also reached out to UC Davis to see if the school is planning extra security measures for Gaines, who was physically assaulted when she spoke on the campus of San Francisco State University in April, a college less than 80 miles from UC Davis.

A UC Davis spokesperson said in an email, “The university makes every effort to ensure that events on campus are safe. Student Affairs has coordinated with Davis College Republicans, Safety Services and other departments to create a safety plan for the event.”

We also asked the school if it agrees or disagrees with Gaines’ assertion that women’s sports should be for biological women only.

The email told us that the school defers to the NCAA’s position on transgender athlete participation.

A far-left-wing group called “NorCal Resist” is planning to protest Riley Gaines when she comes to the campus of UC Davis. (Photo credit: Lily Smith/The Register/USA TODAY NETWORK)

A spokesperson also told OutKick that UC Davis respects “the right of [its] students to invite speakers to [its] campus, just as [they] respect the right of others to peacefully protest those whose views they find offensive. Allowing the use of campus facilities does not constitute an endorsement by the university of the event, the speakers or the views expressed.”

Finally, we asked if the school supports the pro-Palestine rallies on campus that have included rhetoric championing terrorist acts against Israel. They referred us to a letter written by Chancellor Gary S. May.

OutKick reporter Alejandro Avila is attending the Riley Gaines event at UC Davis on Friday night.

Stay tuned for updates…

In the meantime, stay up to date with Riley on her podcast, Gaines for Girls, available across the OutKick network and everywhere podcasts are downloaded.