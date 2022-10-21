For Fantasy Managers Who Sprinted To Pick Up A Carolina Panthers RB – Congrats, We’re All Screwed!

If you had your fantasy football head on a swivel late Thursday night, you likely sprinted to the waiver wire and tried to grab either Chuba Hubbard or D’Onta Foreman after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey for a sack of potatoes.
Not a terrible idea, either – especially with how bad running backs have been this year. Let’s be honest, Saquan Barkley has been the only true RB1 through six weeks, and there have been plenty of letdowns (hello, Jonathan Taylor!).
So yeah, grabbing either Hubbard or Foreman could give your squad somewhat of a boost … assuming you chose the right player.
Well, good news for everyone! Interim head coach Steve Wilks just put the fantasy football kiss of death on your squad and announced the team would go with the dreaded ‘committee’ approach.
D’Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard in fantasy football?
Awesome. Just what every fantasy manager likes – no true workhorse and just a shot in the dark every Sunday at 12:59 when you hit ‘save lineup.’
In the issue of transparency, I grabbed Foreman. To be fair, I’m also 4-2 and don’t really need him (thank you, Ken Walker!), but he seems like a poor man’s Derrick Henry and I can live with that.
In all honesty, I pretty much went with Foreman because that’s what Twitter said to do, but …
I did do a little research, too!
Fun fact: Foreman rushed for over 100 yards three times last season while he was filling in for an injured Henry, had at least 19 carries in four games, and added three touchdowns.
Yes, I know that was on a much better Titans team, but if the Panthers somehow get to the goal line once a game – a big ask, I know – I feel pretty good about Foreman getting the carry.
And hey, Matty Berry said to do it, too. So there’s that.
Anyway, turns out I wasn’t the only one sprinting to the waiver wire like a lunatic last night.
Here are some of the best takes from our good friend, Twitter.