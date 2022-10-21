For Fantasy Managers Who Sprinted To Pick Up A Carolina Panthers RB – Congrats, We’re All Screwed!

If you had your fantasy football head on a swivel late Thursday night, you likely sprinted to the waiver wire and tried to grab either Chuba Hubbard or D’Onta Foreman after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey for a sack of potatoes.

Not a terrible idea, either – especially with how bad running backs have been this year. Let’s be honest, Saquan Barkley has been the only true RB1 through six weeks, and there have been plenty of letdowns (hello, Jonathan Taylor!).

So yeah, grabbing either Hubbard or Foreman could give your squad somewhat of a boost … assuming you chose the right player.

Well, good news for everyone! Interim head coach Steve Wilks just put the fantasy football kiss of death on your squad and announced the team would go with the dreaded ‘committee’ approach.

#Panthers HC Steve Wilks says they'll go running back by committee with Christian McCaffrey no longer on the team. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2022

Awesome. Just what every fantasy manager likes – no true workhorse and just a shot in the dark every Sunday at 12:59 when you hit ‘save lineup.’

In the issue of transparency, I grabbed Foreman. To be fair, I’m also 4-2 and don’t really need him (thank you, Ken Walker!), but he seems like a poor man’s Derrick Henry and I can live with that.

I've been on record as a fan of D'onta Foremans game all summer. Mainly as a great handcuff to the injury prone CMC but this is even better news for both of them.



I think Chuba Hubbard is flat out bad. Foreman will get the carries and goal line work with Hubbard pass catching — The Fantasy Guru (@FantasyAdvice99) October 21, 2022

In all honesty, I pretty much went with Foreman because that’s what Twitter said to do, but …

I did do a little research, too!

Fun fact: Foreman rushed for over 100 yards three times last season while he was filling in for an injured Henry, had at least 19 carries in four games, and added three touchdowns.

Who should you start in fantasy football? D’Onta Foreman or Chubba Hubbard? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Yes, I know that was on a much better Titans team, but if the Panthers somehow get to the goal line once a game – a big ask, I know – I feel pretty good about Foreman getting the carry.

And hey, Matty Berry said to do it, too. So there’s that.

Foreman over Hubbard if grabbing a CAR RB off waivers right now. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 21, 2022

Anyway, turns out I wasn’t the only one sprinting to the waiver wire like a lunatic last night.

Here are some of the best takes from our good friend, Twitter.

Definitely grab D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard I'm sure they'll do great in a timeshare on a league-low plays per game — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) October 21, 2022

I've been holding onto D'Onta Foreman for a month in one fantasy league.



Now I get to reap the rewards of his 7 fantasy points a week. It feels good. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) October 21, 2022

Sneaking D'Onta Foreman onto your roster last night feels like stealing a book from the library — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) October 21, 2022

Through six games, the Panthers have played TWO snaps from 5 yards or closer to the end zone.



Good morning to those of you who picked up D'Onta Foreman. — #AskFFT (@daverichard) October 21, 2022

When my league mates wake up tomorrow and see I already picked up D’Onta Foreman.#FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/okzaRtF5HV — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) October 21, 2022

Foreman, Hubbard, and Blackshear all get 1 down each in the worst offense in the NFL aren’t you all excited — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) October 21, 2022