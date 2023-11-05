Fans In Germany Belt Out ‘Country Roads’ In A Moment That Will Make You Feel Proud To Be American

Videos by OutKick

The most American thing possible happened in Germany today, and I’m not talking about the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

During the NFL matchup, roughly 40,000 fans at Frankfurt Stadium started singing a song. It wasn’t anything German, which would have made sense. A Taylor Swift tune didn’t start blaring over the speakers either, although that would have been appropriate.

Instead, the large crowd started belting out “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, as tradition dictates. It’s basically America’s National Theme, and singing it during America’s signature game makes this experience infinitely better.

Soak in the 50 seconds of American culture at its finest.

Country Roads being sung by 40,000 fans in Frankfurt



Football is so awesome man

pic.twitter.com/5j061oJqL7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2023

Doesn’t this just make you feel proud to call the United States home?

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will play at this exact stadium next week to conclude the league’s International Series. As an aside, I apologize in advance to all the fans who go to this game. It will be a massive downgrade to what fans saw Sunday, as both teams are struggling mightily so far.

Regardless, maybe the fans can distract themselves by singing this all time classic with the same enthusiasm this crowd had today. I’m sure a few German craft beers wouldn’t hurt either.