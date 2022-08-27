Fans Get Free Beer After Internet Goes Down At Nebraska-Northwestern Game

Nebraska and Northwestern opened their seasons in Ireland, and fans who made the trek wound up with free beer for their trouble.

During the game, the internet inside Dublin’s Aviva Stadium went down. This left concession stands without any way of ringing up customers.

So instead of letting everything go to waste, concessions — including beer — were free.

The queue for alcohol at Aviva Stadium right now because everything is free due to the internet being down. pic.twitter.com/JWS4IxyfxR — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2022

Update: People are taking whatever they want and the lines are endless. Alcohol will be gone by halftime and profits will be….none https://t.co/BTa5Srvsta — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) August 27, 2022

As you can see, the beer lines were massive. We’re talking about lines for free beer at a college football game in Ireland. Those should be the longest beer lines on the planet.

This could be the greatest advertisement for tourism in Ireland. If your team is playing over there, go.

Sure, internet outages like that won’t happen at every game, but you can be sure the kind folks of the Emerald Isle will take care of you.

Not only have the food and beverage prices been unbeatable, but fans are also getting a pretty decent game. The Huskers led the Wildcats 17-14 going into halftime.

Hopefully, those at Aviva Stadium will down a Guinness or two for those of us back home (I’m sure they will).

