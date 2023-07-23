Fans, Co-Workers Disturbed By Dan Orlovsky’s Apparent Endorsement Of Only Showering 2-3 Times Per Week

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has a habit of giving some odd takes on Twitter, and the latest stunned a lot of fans.

Orlovsky kept it simple. He quote tweeted an article about dermatologists recommending people only shower 2-3 times per week.

In his tweet, Orlovsky added a pair of shrugging emojis.

Although the article in question did get dinged by the old community notes. For some reason, a reader felt compelled to remind everyone that while dermatologists warn against over-showering, “daily showering is an essential part of maintaining hygiene and eliminating body odor.”

Thanks for that.

We’ve all heard this case being made for years. Yes, too much showering messes up your skin. So what. If that’s the price you have to pay for not clearing a room the second you walk in with your pungent, spicy B.O.

If you have to deal with some slightly dry skin to keep that from happening, everyone’s olfactory systems will thank you.

Of course, some fans who were enjoying their evening were horrified to know that Orlovsky may be a follower of the America Ferrera school of stink. This included some of his co-workers.

Searching for the dislike button… — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) July 22, 2023

Log off — Booger (@ESPNBooger) July 21, 2023

Hot takes are hot takes, but when it comes to hygiene and potentially stinking up the workplace, people will always stand up against it.

