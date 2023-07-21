‘Barbie’ Co-Star America Ferrera Prefers To Not Shower For A Few Days

Videos by OutKick

Actress and co-star of the new movie Barbie revealed that one of her guilty pleasures is going days without showering.

Someone crack a window…

It happened during the press tour for the most highly-anticipated movie coming out on Friday not called Oppenheimer.

Ferrera was doing an interview with co-stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and director Greta Gerwig.

They were asked some questions about each other. Doesn’t that sound fun?!

Of course not, but what else are they supposed to do in their umpteenth interview about Barbie?

“I’m going to really regret saying this,” Ferrera said. “It’s not showering for a few days.”

Poor America Ferrera. Someone should’ve explained to her what a guilty pleasure is. Normally when people reveal a guilty pleasure, it’s stuff like eating cake for breakfast or listening to Nickelback in your car with the windows rolled up.

Willfully stinking it up isn’t really a guilty pleasure… although to America Ferrera it is.

What she should be happy about is that new of her co-stars seemed to have caught on to this. Had she proclaimed her love of not showering and everyone was like “Yeah, we know. You reek most of the time but we just didn’t want to say anything,” that’d be a problem,

Speaking as a daily showerer — sometimes twice a day if I really feel like being squeaky clean — I’m appalled by this.

However, if people who work closely with the star of Ugly Betty (by the way, that show ran for 4 seasons and nearly 100 episodes and I don’t know anyone who has ever watched it) didn’t pick up on her aversion to bathing, then more power to her.

Keep on stankin’, America!

