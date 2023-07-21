Fans Chant ‘F*** Dan Snyder’ After Announcement That New Commanders Owner Josh Harris Is Buying Them All beers

Videos by OutKick

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris made himself some new friends on Thursday.

Harris completed the sale of the team from previous owner Dan Snyder — arguably the worst in the history of sports — which already made him the most popular man in D.C.

But just hours after making the deal official, Harris made a gesture aimed at winning over the fan base immediately.

To celebrate the end of the Dan Snyder era, Commanders fans took over The Bullpen, an outdoor venue near Nationals Park in a pre-planned event hosted by the local sports radio station, 106.7 The Fan.

Harris apparently got word of it and sent word down that he wanted to buy everyone in attendance a beer to celebrate.

Local sports radio hosts made the announcement, to a predictably raucous reaction.

The announcement that Josh Harris is buying everyone a beer at @bullpendc ..What a day. Lots of F-Bombs from @moneymetalcakes too! pic.twitter.com/Pnrl17GuCg — Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) July 20, 2023

Things got even more pro-Harris shortly thereafter, as Commanders fans took to chanting “f*** Dan Snyder.”

It’s always a good idea to endear yourself to your new customers by buying them all alcohol. And it’s the exact opposite of the Dan Snyder ownership experience, where fans felt underserved and purposefully ignored.

Washington Commanders owners Dan Snyder

It wouldn’t take much for fans to be happier with Josh Harris than they were with Dan Snyder. But buying beers for a massive crowd is a great way to start.

That said, the new ownership shine will wear off quickly if the organization doesn’t improve in a hurry.

Washington football fans have suffered through years of poor performance, with the team’s last winning record coming way back in 2016.

The last 10-win season was in 2012, and there’s been just two 10-win seasons this century. The last postseason win was in 2005, when many current players were children.

Commanders games frequently no longer sell out, with average attendance just over 58,000 in 2022. But with new energy under Harris, free beers, and belief in Ron Rivera, there’s optimism for a quick turnaround.

In fact, if you ask fans down at The Bullpen in D.C., they may say Harris is already the best owner in professional sports.