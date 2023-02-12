Fan Throws Giant Loaf Of Bread On Ice After Artemi Panarin Hat Trick

Videos by OutKick

They don’t call Aremi Panarin “The Breadman” for nothing.

Yeah, his name sounds vaguely like the name of a soup and sandwich shop chain that you go to when you’re in an unfamiliar area and don’t know where to eat. However, he also delivers regularly, like a… like a.. like an on-time bread delivery man…

…

…Alright, so it’s mainly that his name sounds like “Panera.”

Although, he gets paid enough — nearly $12 million a year — to make the name apropos on that front too.

Panarin’s Rangers were down the coast in Raleigh for a meeting with the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, and Panarin went off.

The Rangers won 6-2, and Panarin had a 5-point night, including four goals.

When The Breadman notched his third of the night for the hattrick a healthy amount of Rangers lids came raining down and so did an oversized loaf of foam bread.

Someone threw a loaf of bread on the ice for Artemi Panarin’s hat trick tonight😂🥖 pic.twitter.com/sEaomaBiK9 — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) February 12, 2023

I mean, if you’re a big enough fan of the Rangers All-Star fan to show up to a road game with a giant loaf of foam bread, and he finds twine three times, you have to throw it, right? Like, that’s kind of the rule.

Look out for the Rangers man. They’ve got some absolute weapons up front in Panarin, Zibanejad, and now Vladimir Tarasenko, a Norris-Trophy winner on the backend in Adam Fox, and a Vezina winner between the pipes in Igor Shesterkin.

Add to that names like Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, Chris Kreider, and Vincent Trochek (maybe even James Van Riemsdyk at the deadline and I think the Rangers could absolutely make a run come the Spring and early summer.

I don’t know; a Bruins-Rangers Eastern Conference Final sounds pretty tantalizing, doesn’t it?

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle