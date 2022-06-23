Family of Late Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson Releases Statement On Cause of Death Rumors

The recent passing of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson still looms over the NFL as fans discuss the young player’s unknown cause of death.

OutKick’s Anthony Farris detailed that Ferguson was found unresponsive at his North Baltimore home Tuesday evening, with no signs of apparent trauma or foul play. Additional talk surrounding Ferguson’s death speculated on the possibility of a drug overdose.

On Thursday, the family of the late 26-year-old issued a statement via Twitter, declaring that no apparent cause in the linebacker’s death has been made known, including the potential of an overdose. Ferguson leaves behind a fiancé, Doni Smith, and three children.

“This is one of the darkest moments in our lives, and we are still utterly shocked,” the statement shared by Smith read. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

Results from Ferguson’s medical examination are pending. The statement added:

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson. Jaylon was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé and an exceptional athlete.

“His kindness, big heart and infectious personality will be missed by so many, but his legacy will continue. We wholeheartedly appreciate the calls, texts and posts of support from his many friends and fans upon learning of this tragedy.”

The NFL and Ravens organization continue to pick up the pieces from the shock of Tuesday’s sudden news. The team released a statement following Ferguson’s death.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the team posted on social media.

Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft. He recorded 31 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in his rookie campaign.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela