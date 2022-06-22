Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson Has Passed Away At 26

On Wednesday morning the Baltimore Ravens announced that 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has passed away.

A cause of death has not been released.

In a statement released by the team, Baltimore expressed their shock and condolences: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, shared a similar message this morning. “He was a wonderful young man full of love and life,” Lawson said in a statement. “He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

A third round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferguson spent his entire career with Baltimore. He totaled 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career.

While starring for Louisiana Tech University, Ferguson registered 45 career sacks – an FBS record which still stands.

OutKick extends our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

