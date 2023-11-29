Family of Josh Giddey’s Alleged GF Not Cooperating With Police Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Josh Giddey is at the focus of a police investigation in California, looking at online claims of dating a minor. However, the investigation is off to a rough start.

As of Wednesday, the Newport Beach Police Department relayed that the girl in question, and her family, decided to not cooperate. The department resorted to questioning the public and demanding any citizen to come forward with details on the allegations, according to KTLA5.

Trending online claims against Giddey allege that the young OKC player, who turned 21 in October, maintained a relationship with a girl who was 15 to 16 years of age at the time. Despite the virality of the claims, none of the allegations were confirmed.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As relayed by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, Giddey refused comment concerning the online claims last week.

“I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey previously said.

The team has been comfortable with featuring Giddey in his normal role despite the off-the-court noise. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault shared that the team is aware of the situation and does not have qualms with playing Giddey.

On Tuesday, Giddey received massive boos from the Minnesota Timberwolves home crowd, clearly acknowledging the scandal.

Expectations are high around Giddey in his third NBA season. The Australian is off to a moderate start this season. Giddey plays 27.2 minutes a night, averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.