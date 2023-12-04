Family Of 9-Year-Old Holden Armenta Threatens Deadspin With Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

The parents of 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan Holden Armenta are threatening legal action against Deadspin after the website published an article accusing the child of racism.

On Nov. 27, Deadspin published an article calling on the NFL to condemn the young fan who writer Carron J. Phillips claims “hate[s] black people and Native Americans.”

Phillips falsely accused Armenta of wearing blackface — conveniently leaving out the fact that one half of the child’s face was painted red. He was simply showing off his team’s colors.

More details later revealed that Holden actually did have ties to Native Americans, contrary to Phillips’ baseless jab at the kid. Holden’s grandfather, Raul, serves on the board of the Chumash Tribe in Santa Ynez, Calif.

According to NewsNation, Holden’s parents, Shannon and Raul (who goes by Bubba) Armenta, hired Clare Locke LLP to demand a retraction and threaten further action against Phillips, Deadspin, G/O Media and Great Hill Partners.

“These Articles, posts on X, and photos about Holden and his parents must be retracted immediately,” the letter reads.

“It is not enough to quietly remove a tweet from X or disable the article from Deadspin‘s website. You must publish your retractions and issue an apology to my clients with the same prominence and fanfare with which you defamed them.”

Family Of Holden Armenta Wants Accountability

Bubba shared that Native American tribes have reached out in support of the Armentas. And as questions of litigation arise, Bubba said that the family is past the point of expecting an apology from Phillips.

“I don’t even know what to think about [apologizing]. It’s kind of a little too late for that,” Bubba Armenta said on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime Wednesday.

“The damage is already done. It’s worldwide. Now, there’s comments all over. There’s, you know, disrespect towards Native Americans and towards my family. We never in any way, shape or form meant to disrespect any Native Americans or any tribes.”

EXCLUSIVE: The 9-year-old Chiefs fan, who was falsely smeared as a racist for supporting his team, speaks out on Primetime.



Holden Armenta says this whole thing has been scary and overwhelming. His father, Bubba, says it's too late for an apology- the damage is already done. pic.twitter.com/8T4WsMsvm6 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 30, 2023

Thus far, both Deadspin and its staff members have been vehemently unapologetic.

OutKick has covered the story from the beginning. And when our writer Bobby Burack reached out to Phillips, the Deadspin author not only doubled down on his accusations against Holden, but he also took the opportunity to accuse us of being racist toward Mexicans — a claim that is neither true nor relevant.

Phillips later deleted that tweet.

After getting one of the biggest quote ratios I’ve ever seen, Carron Phillips deleted his tweet defending his garbage story. pic.twitter.com/tGhpxBXP3i — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 28, 2023

OutKick reached out to both Bubba Armenta and the family’s lawyer, but we have not yet received a response.

