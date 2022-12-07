Family Digs Up Decade-Old Dead Granny And She Still Looks Great!

Ever randomly worry if you’ll be ugly 10 years after your death if your family decides to dig up your corpse and prop you up in the parking lot like a scarecrow?

Well, breathe easy, because you’ll be just a beautiful as the day you died!

Depending on who you ask, of course.

One family in in the Dominican Republic dug up their dead granny earlier this week after 10 years of peacefully sleeping the ground.

Apparently, when Margarita Rosario was brought back to the surface, she still had a full head of hair, some skin (yuck), and – according to Grandma Rosario’s family – enough bones to stand by herself with little support.

Welcome back!

Ya’ll ready for this?

Here’s the before:

Margarita Rosario.

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand here’s the after!

Dead grandma looks great 10 years later

Well, thoughts?

I don’t know, I’m pretty torn here. On one hand, I guess she looks better than expected. But, on the other hand, I’m not sure what I expected a 10-year-old corpse to look like?

If you’re sitting there thinking it’s gonna be all skull and bones, well then you are STUNNED by how good grandma looks here. Still has some good moss up top and she’s standing up without crumbling to dust.

Not sure what else you can ask for after 10 years with the worms.

Anyway, the family never said why the decided to exhume granny here, but onlookers allegedly did a couple doubletakes on their way by. Can’t imagine why!

PS: how about the Blue Jays hat here? Did NOT see that coming.