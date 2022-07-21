Famed Comedy Venue, First Avenue, Being Laughed At After Cancelling Dave Chappelle Show

The joke’s on First Avenue, after the iconic Minneapolis comedy venue made the unpopular decision to cancel Wednesday night’s Dave Chappelle show just hours before the comedy legend was scheduled to perform.

Less than 24 hours since the woke establishment – that had been posing as a comedy club – stuck their tail between their/they/them’s legs, First Avenue is facing meaningful backlash for abruptly cancelling Chappelle’s performance because of a petition compiling just more than 100 signatures asked the venue to do so.

First Avenue’s decision – to muzzle free speech – a pillar of our great country and certainly one of the principals associated within the world of comedy, shamefully coward away from a paying audience who no doubt made plans to see Chappelle perform at the venue months in advance.

Per Variety, Chappelle’s Wednesday show sold out in five minutes!

Yet, the vocal minority forced First Avenue to move the show to the nearby Varsity Theater.

Overnight the Minneapolis-based club has gone from housing laughs to laughing stock – with plenty of comedy bullets being shot in their direction.

Comedian Tim Young mocked First Avenue’s statement that cited its belief in “diverse voices” as among the reasons why they opted to move Chappelle’s show. In response, Young tweeted: “we believe in diverse voices …except the ones we don’t agree with,” along with a clown emoji.

"We believe in diverse voices" …except the voices we don't agree with. 🤡 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2022

If that’s not the definition of cancel culture, what is?

Young was hardly alone in his criticism of woke First Avenue.

So what you’re saying is a black man is not allowed in your club — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 21, 2022

A comedy venue canceled a Dave Chappelle show because some wokes online were upset about his jokes and protested. Then they issued a public apology. Absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/qUoXrhKDjX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2022

The IDIOT who owns First Avenue and CANCELED Dave Chappelle just lost an UNREAL amount of money…. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 21, 2022

This statement is absurd. You're saying, "We believe in diverse voices so we'll cancel a black man."@FirstAvenue professes to believe in 'freedom of artistic expression' as they just canceled artistic expression.@DaveChappelle exposes them all and is more popular than ever. https://t.co/iSFP0Xz9cO — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) July 21, 2022

Good luck to the Box Office employees tasked with selling tickets for upcoming First Avenue shows.

Why would any promoter or artist want to use this Venue ever again? #DaveChappelle is exposing everyone. https://t.co/rEgU2IhGAP — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) July 21, 2022

We’re canceling comedians in Minneapolis because their words create “unsafe” spaces, but doing nothing about ACTUAL crime? How backwards is that! Dave Chappelle is always welcome to headline a Jensen/Birk event! — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) July 21, 2022

Are the owners of @FirstAvenue racist, heterophobic or just spineless cowards? #DaveChappelle — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 21, 2022

As fate would have it, the cowards at First Avenue who are trying their damndest to cancel free speech – and yes, comedy is free speech whether you agree with the comedian or not – managed to do nothing other than cancel themselves. Their auditorium sits empty while the nearby Varsity Theatre is booming with “overwhelming demand.”

Due to overwhelming demand, we have added late shows starting at 10:30PM to Dave Chappelle on July 21 and July 22! 🎟️ Get yours before they’re gone: https://t.co/MxZYvHQ3yS pic.twitter.com/HxgjCtAtB2 — Varsity Theater (@VarsityTheater) July 19, 2022

Now that’s funny.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF