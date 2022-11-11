Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Throws One of the Worst Pass Attempts Ever

Marcus Mariota’s tenure as the starting QB in Atlanta is like ordering a large combo: sounds good in theory but makes you queasy when you try it.

Mariota is predictably average as a QB but when he showcases his extremes, the good is impressive and the bad is ugly.

Against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, things got ugly quickly: including a throw by Mariota that may be one of the worst pass attempts in NFL history.

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

In the second half, Mariota tried to make magic happen and heaved the ball toward the middle of the field as he went down on a sack, which ended up in the hands of a Panthers defender. A down-by-elbow call negated the interception by Mariota, but the memory of the terrible pass attempt was permanent. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith appeared dumbfounded on the sidelines.

WATCH:

How’d you lose your starting job?



Marcus Mariota:pic.twitter.com/BIlIBH8uHw — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) November 11, 2022

Marcus Mariota ruled down before the throw, but… pic.twitter.com/YWD5pytzSG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 11, 2022

Marcus ‘Mahomes’ Mariota

Too much patience in the pocket, overthrows and plenty of ‘eff it’ decision-making showcased the worst of side of Mariota — in front of a primetime TNF audience.

Even Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman called for Mariota to get relegated to backup duties after the atrocious showcase against Carolina. He finished with 19-of-30 passing for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception (two unofficial).

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Unable to muster a spark of offense, Mariota and the offense trailed the entirety of the NFC South matchup and lost, 25-15, to open the path for the Tampa Bay Bucs to claim the division lead.

Mariota’s days as a starter may be numbered.

#FreeCordarrellePatterson

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota should be a backup QB after tonight 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NqMeNP1gaK — Brian Y (@byysports) November 11, 2022

Absolutely pathetic performance from the #Falcons, top to bottom, all three phases. Have to think this is the end for Marcus Mariota. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) November 11, 2022

He was down, but the fact that Marcus Mariota, in Year 8 of his NFL career, thinks blindly heaving the ball into the air from his back is a smart thing to do speaks volumes. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 11, 2022

Marcus Mariota with one of the most "F*** IT" throws I've ever seen 💀pic.twitter.com/uhxIrTEAEL — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 11, 2022

Marcus Mariota might be one of the worst passers in NFL history 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wLHJeZTs6s — Brian Y (@byysports) November 11, 2022