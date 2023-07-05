Falcons Legend Michael Vick Gives Tua Tagovailoa Advice To Avoid Injury Amid Concussions

Videos by OutKick

A legendary dual-threat quarterback is speaking up to give Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa advice on pursuing a long and healthy career.

Former Atlanta Falcon Michael Vick — arguably the fastest and shiftiest NFL QB ever — told Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill on the latter’s podcast that the Miami QB needs to bulk up to stay on the field next season.

Tua Can Benefit From Beefing Up, Says Mike Vick

Tua is often viewed as an undersized QB at 6-foot-1, 216 lbs. He suffered two concussions in 2022-23, which ultimately headlined the dominant storyline on Tua’s statistically impressive year.

Vick, who played for 13 years, said Tua needs to fill in his “man body” to avoid getting hit.

“I just think he’s got to bulk up a little bit. Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger,” Michael Vick said. “As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds.

He added, “Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around.”

The discussion centered on Tua toward the end of last season was whether he had the ‘availability’ of a franchise QB, despite putting up Pro Bowl-level stats all year.

Last season, Tua helped the Dolphins jump to a playoff-clinching 9-8 record — going 8-5 when Tagovailoa started.

Tua logged 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, with a league-leading passer rating of 105.5.

Retired NFL player Michael Vick attends the Pittsburgh Steelers vs the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Tua’s Concerning Year of Concussions

Tua Tagovailoa’s health scares from 2022 derailed the star-making narratives heading into this offseason.

He suffered head injuries all year, starting with a Week 4 Thursday night primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The image of Tua on the ground with stiffened hands shocked NFL audiences.

A week before the Bengals game, the Dolphins QB stumbled after getting up from a tackle, prompting concern of a head injury early on, despite never receiving the official diagnosis.

Tua suffered his second (official) concussion of the 2022 season on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa’s Week 16 injury cost him a chance to play in the Dolphins’ postseason game, and the team with high hopes under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel fell on Wild Card weekend.

The Dolphins starter has weighty expectations for next season, but the true challenge will be to survive the year without a troublesome injury.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes the field for a game against the Green Bay Packers. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A similar QB that bulked up to aid his dual-threat play is Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson. In the 2022 offseason, Jackson reportedly jumped up to 230 lbs., having joined the league at 215 lbs.

Should Tua listen to Mike Vick and put on 10 to 15 pounds, the advice could help him stay on the field and keep the general narrative focused on Tua’s ability.