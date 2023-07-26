Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Debuts Immaculate Mustache: ‘It’s A Lifestyle Change’

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made a massive statement Wednesday when he unveiled a fresh bit of facial hair.

Smith rolled up to the podium rocking a crisp, clean mustache. He didn’t just trim himself a ‘stache though. It was clear that the man heading into his third season leading the Falcons understood the gravity of his decision to start rocking a full-fledged lip ferret.

Seriously, it’s a good one. It makes the Memphis-born head coach look right at home with “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” (without the Bears/Bulls fandom, obviously; just the mustaches).

A reporter asked about Smith’s new soup strainer, which sounds rude, but honestly, how do you ignore something like that?

He said that his new look was more than just some fresh facial hair

“It’s a lifestyle change. It’s not for everyone,” Smith said, before maintaining a steely demeanor while the room of reporters‚ clean-shaved the lot of them, I’m sure — chuckled.

What they clearly missed was that Smith was deadly serious. This is a man who understands that he has started a personal — almost spiritual — journey of self-discovery with facial hair.

Smith is correct. A mustache is a lifestyle decision. When you go this route you become your mustache. It dictates your daily routine and even what foods you eat and how you eat them. Soon enough you’ll have strong mustache opinions on everything from styles to spellings (“mustache” feels correct. “Moustache” is a little European, like spelling “color” with a “U”).

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith showed he means business with the debut of a phenomenal new crumb-catcher. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Could Smith’s New Mustache Bring On-Field Changes Too

So, given the immense changes to Smith’s lifestyle/grooming routine, we should expect to see some changes on the gridiron as well.

Committing to a mustache like that tells me one thing about the Falcons before they’ve even played a single down: they’re going to be the most disciplined team in football. A coach with a mustache like that demands frequent, precise maintenance and will accept nothing less.

I will not be shocked if Smith’s new snot mop also inspires his players and staff to grow their own upper-lip accouterments. Imagine the fear opponents will feel if they take the field against the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, only with mustaches right at home on the 1973 Atlanta Falcons.

This may be asking a lot of facial hair, but this could be the shot in the arm the Falcons need to go 8-9 and win the NFC South.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle