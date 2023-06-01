Failed Leader Lori Lightfoot To Teach Harvard Class About ‘Leadership’ After Losing Re-Election

Videos by OutKick

Lori Lightfoot is the first Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose re-election.

She will now assume a teaching role at Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Ironically, Lightfoot will teach a course titled “Health Policy, and Leadership.”

While there are worse choices to educate students about leadership, we can’t think of one off hand.

Nonetheless, Michelle A. Williams, Dean of Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, considers Lightfoot an impressive addition:

“I’m delighted to welcome Mayor Lightfoot to Harvard Chan School as a Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow. As mayor, she showed strong leadership in advocating for health, equity, and dignity for every resident of Chicago, from her declaration of structural racism as a public health crisis to her innovative initiative to bring mental health services to libraries and shelters. And of course, she led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

We hope her students agree with what she preaches. If not, she might just call them racist. Or sexist. That’s, after all, how she handled her election defeat earlier this year.

“I’m a black woman in America. Of course, [I lost],” Lightfoot said of her L.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 16: Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at Wrigley Field on April 16, 2020 in Chicago Illinois. Wrigley Field has been converted to a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in cooperation with the Lakeville Food Pantry to support ongoing relief efforts underway in the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“I am a black woman,” she repeated. “Let’s not forget. Certain folks, frankly, don’t support us in leadership roles.”

Blaming her skin color and gender combinations was wise. Especially compared to citing the actual reasons Chicago voted her out.

Such as an explosion of crime under her leadership, as well as a disastrous Covid response and a population exodus.

She also showed a precarious eye for the truth:

My thoughts and prayers are with #JussieSmollett. Everyone deserves to live safely as their true authentic self in this city. As mayor, I will make sure that, regardless of the victim's stature, hate crime incidents and complaints are fully investigated. https://t.co/fkFq0SbM52 https://t.co/g4RpEHrbHp — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) January 30, 2019

Yeah. It was the racism and sexism that led to her political downfall.

Anyway, she is about to teach Harvard students about “leadership.” Though if students prefer someone else, they are in luck. Former CNN host Brian Stelter also teaches at Harvard. As does schmuck former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio

As Thomas Sowell once said, “The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.”