Facebook Settles Privacy Lawsuit To The Tune Of A Cool $90 Million

Facebook didn’t lose a lawsuit filed against it in 2010 for allegedly tracking users’ data without their consent. But it didn’t win either.

Instead, Facebook agreed to a settlement.

Per the Associated Press, Meta Inc. filed a settlement with plaintiffs of the class action lawsuit, which alleged Facebook broke its “cookies” policy by tracking users even after they logged off the social media platform. Meta is Facebook’s parent company.

“Reaching a settlement in this case, which is more than a decade old, is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we’re glad to move past this issue,” Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri said in a statement, via the AP.

The settlement is believed to be among the top 10 largest in history when it comes to data-privacy cases. Of course, it pales in comparison to the $650 million suit Facebook agreed to settle in 2021, when it was alleged that Facebook used photo-tagging data without permission from users.

In the latest settlement, Facebook will pay $90 million to users who filed the claim, after deducting lawyer fees. Meta also agreed to delete all the data it “wrongfully collected,” the AP reported.